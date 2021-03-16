Episode 58: "Sex, Religion, Politics and Overpopulation"

Sex, Religion, Politics and Overpopulation

The solution to the human overpopulation crisis is quite beautiful. It means less childhood poverty, parents who aren’t exhausted, and children receiving ample parental attention. Families can afford nutritious food, health care and educational opportunities - and the planet can meet our needs long into the future. In part two of our conversation with Christopher Tucker, author of A Planet of 3 Billion, we continue exploring how to make the “uncomfortable” conversation about overpopulation more comfortable. One thing is certain: We’re keeping up the conversation, because the more we discuss it, the less uncomfortable the conversations.

We also explore how the solution to human overpopulation can play out. Tucker explains that we have no choice; we absolutely must figure out how to run a prosperous global economy under continuous population decline. “If we just make the moral choice, and be bold, I have no doubt in my mind we can bend the curve early, and save our planet and our species from annihilation.”

Christopher Tucker is chairman of the American Geographical Society, and strategic advisor to the US national security community. He holds a BA, MA, and PhD from Columbia University. Chris serves on a number of boards including the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation and the Open Geospatial Consortium.

This episode was published March 16th, 2021.

Links: 

Part 1 of our conversation with Christopher Tucker: Episdode 58 of the Overpopulation Podcast
"Are There Too Many of Us on Our Planet? Yes!" – Episode 54 of The Overpopulation Podcast
The Culling – a novel by Robert Johnson
World Scientists’ Warning on Climate Change
A Planet of 3 Billion by Christopher Tucker
Rights-Based Voluntary Family Planning Motion - International Union for Conservation of Nature
"What Keeps the Growth Imperative Entrenched in our Culture?" - Dave Gardner presentation
"More Fun, Less Stuff" - Mike Nickerson Medium essay
Share Your Thoughts With Us
Join the Sustainable Population Meetup
Receive Overpopulation Updates via email
Support This Podcast
Listen on Apple podcasts
Subscribe on Android
Listen on Spotify
Listen on Google Podcasts

Related WPB Content: 

Dave Gardner, Executive Director

Dave Gardner

Dave Gardner co-hosts The Overpopulation Podcast for World Population Balance, in addition to serving as executive director. He worked as a professional filmmaker for over 35 years. During his career he’s directed documentaries and other award-winning projects for a long list of Fortune 500 corporate clients and PBS. He eventually found a successful career serving big business and a life pursuing the "American Dream" were not his Holy Grail. Read more about Dave Gardner, Executive Director