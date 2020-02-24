Epidsode 34: "The Climate – Population Connection"

“The great under-discussed factor in the climate crisis is there are just too many of us, and we use too much shit.” Comedian and social critic Bill Maher said it well. Yes, our profligate lifestyles have a big carbon footprint. And if they do, then the number of footprints makes a big difference, and it is undoubtedly “under-discussed.” So, in this episode, we discuss it.

We also give a big shout-out to Jane Garvey and Anna Lacey of BBC Woman’s Hour. Their radio program/podcast is a gleaming (and rare) example of mainstream media treating the overpopulation topic from an informed perspective, with integrity. Link below.

Plus: Don’t you think the One Planet, One Child Billboard Campaign is worthy of perhaps $1 billion of support from the new $10 billion Bezos Earth Fund? If you bump into him in the steam room, let him know. We wouldn’t turn down a contribution from Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, Warren Buffet, Richard Branson or Michael Bloomberg, either!

This episode was published February 24, 2020.

Links: 

One Planet, One Child Billboard Campaign
"Reproduction and the Carbon Legacies of Individuals" - Oregon State University study
"The Climate Mitigation Gap" - Lund University research letter
Worksheets from Kimberly Nicolas about high impact carbon-emissions reduction actions
Project Drawdown Solutions List
Jeff Bezos Commits $10 Billion to New Bezos Earth Fund
Bill Maher: "Masturbate, Don't Procreate"
BBC Woman’s Hour: "Would You Stop Having Kids to Save the Planet?"
BBC Woman’s Hour: "Choreographer Cathy Marston & 'The Cellist'"
"The Chinese Population Crisis" by Ross Douthat in The New York Times
"Below-Replacement-Level Fertility: Don’t Fear It, Ross Douthat" - Joe Bish rebuttal
Climate Changers: The 100% Solution with Solomon Goldstein-Rose
Vox: "Having Fewer Kids Will Not Save the Climate" by Sigal Samuel
Dave Gardner, Executive Director

Dave Gardner

Dave Gardner co-hosts The Overpopulation Podcast for World Population Balance, in addition to serving as executive director. He worked as a professional filmmaker for over 35 years. During his career he’s directed documentaries and other award-winning projects for a long list of Fortune 500 corporate clients and PBS. He eventually found a successful career serving big business and a life pursuing the "American Dream" were not his Holy Grail. Read more about Dave Gardner, Executive Director

Carolyn VandenDolder, Special Projects

Carolyn VandenVolder

Carolyn assists with writing, special projects, events, and public presentations. A peace and social justice activist since young adulthood, she now understands how population exacerbates virtually all other problems facing our modern society and is the root of many of them. She is delighted to be working on such a vital issue and to be associated with such dedicated, gifted people. Read more about Carolyn VandenDolder, Special Projects

Alan Ware, Research, Writing, Speaking

Alan assists with website research, newsletter writing, social media, podcasts, and public presentations. He understands the crucial role that population balance must play in creating a more sustainable future. In addition to population issues, he follows the unfolding and intertwined financial, energy, and environmental crises and the broader predicament they point to: the impossibility of infinite growth on a finite planet. Read more about Alan Ware, Research, Writing, Speaking