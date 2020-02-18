Episode 33: "Getting Past Overpopulation Denial"

33 Getting Past Overpopulation Denial

It’s a beautiful thing: a world in which everyone is aware and informed about overshoot and overpopulation’s role in that, and they all have the freedom to make an informed, loving decision about how many children to conceive. If we continue to avoid the “elephant in the room,” that will bring an ugly future. The topic hasn’t been getting its due, because of avoidance, dismissal and denial.

We get a progress report on the new One Planet, One Child Billboard Campaign (have you pledged your support?). This campaign aims to end the misinformation, misassumptions and fears around the subject of human numbers. And speaking of numbers, this episode addresses the math that tells us overpopulation is a thing. Yes, overconsumption is also a problem that must be addressed, but the team takes a closer look at the data that tells us we need to attack overshoot holistically.

The Overpopulation Podcast squad is here to combat fear and avoidance standing in the way of TRUE sustainability. We invite anyone interested in the population-environment connection to walk with us toward a brighter future for the planet and ALL living species.

This episode was published February 18, 2020.

Links: 

One Planet, One Child Billboard Campaign
Episode 25: Too Nervous to Discuss Overpopulation? (discuss CGTN episode of The Heat)
Episode 23: Getting Overpopulation Right in the Media (Grist magazine avoiding the topic)
Episode 18: Population IS a Problem (rebuttal to Chris Smaje)
Episode 12: What the Media Gets Wrong on Overpopulation (misassumptions in public radio)
Episode 10: Tap Dancing Around Overpopulation (response to David Roberts of Vox)
Related WPB Content: 

Dave Gardner, Executive Director

Dave Gardner

Dave Gardner co-hosts The Overpopulation Podcast for World Population Balance, in addition to serving as executive director. He worked as a professional filmmaker for over 35 years. During his career he’s directed documentaries and other award-winning projects for a long list of Fortune 500 corporate clients and PBS. He eventually found a successful career serving big business and a life pursuing the "American Dream" were not his Holy Grail. Read more about Dave Gardner, Executive Director

Alan Ware, Research, Writing, Speaking

Alan assists with website research, newsletter writing, social media, podcasts, and public presentations. He understands the crucial role that population balance must play in creating a more sustainable future. In addition to population issues, he follows the unfolding and intertwined financial, energy, and environmental crises and the broader predicament they point to: the impossibility of infinite growth on a finite planet. Read more about Alan Ware, Research, Writing, Speaking